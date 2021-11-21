Penn State Opens As 1-Point Favorites Over Michigan State

Despite being the unranked team on the road against a ranked team, Vegas likes Penn State over Michigan State this Saturday, with the Nittany Lions opening up as a one-point favorite.

College Football

Week 13 Opening Lines



Opening App Limits: $3K Sides / $1K Totals pic.twitter.com/lcgxUfGFwf — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) November 21, 2021

Shortly after this line came out, it quickly jumped the other way, with the Spartans now being the one-point favorite. Obviously, this one will stay tight as the week goes on.

Penn State is coming off a 28-0 victory over Rutgers, while Michigan State is licking its wounds following a 56-7 shellacking at the hands of Ohio State. The Nittany Lions will have lots of questions this week with who will be available to play after starters Sean Clifford, Rasheed Walker, Caedan Wallace, Mike Miranda, and Curtis Jacobs all missed the Rutgers game with non-COVID illnesses.