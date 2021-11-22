Jordan Stout Earns Another Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week Honor

It was a great day for punters as Penn State and Rutgers battled on a chilly November Saturday. As expected, Jordan Stout rose to the occasion to help the Nittany Lions win a battle for field position that eventually led to a blowout victory for the blue and white.

Stout was called upon to punt the ball eight times throughout the afternoon, averaging 42.9 yards per attempt. He used his precision to keep burying the Scarlet Knights deep in their own territory - virtually guaranteeing the defense would get the ball back each time. Five punts were downed inside the 10, with six drives starting within the 20.

All five of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks, as Rutgers average starting position for the day was at their own 18.

This is Stout’s fourth Player of the Week honors this season, which is the most of any Big Ten player. Led by Stout, Penn State ranks second in the country in net punting (44.93). He is ninth in the country, and second in the Big Ten, with a 46.47 punt average.

Congratulations to Jordan on another well-deserved honor.