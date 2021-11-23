 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 11

Amani, Micah, and a TE touchdown.

By LndoBSD
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Ross Travis

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones

Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor

Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib

Los Angeles Rams: Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks: John Reid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson

Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Amani Oruwariye had five tackles and an interception for the Lions:
  • Micah Parsons had four tackles, including two sacks and a forced fumble, for the Cowboys:
  • The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had four catches for 11 yards and a touchdown:

Others:

  • Chris Godwin had one carry for seven yards, and six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown:
  • Miles Sanders had 16 carries for 94 yards for the Eagles.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 49.8 yards on six punts for the Saints.
  • Robbie Gould made all six of his kicks for the 49ers.
  • Saquon Barkley had six carries for 25 yards, and six catches for 31 yards for the Giants.
  • Mike Gesicki had five catches for 50 yards for the Dolphins.
  • Carl Nassib had four tackles, including one tackle for loss, for the Raiders.
  • DaQuan Jones had three tackles for the Panthers.
  • Adrian Amos had three tackles for the Packers.
  • Jason Cabinda had two carries for 21 yards for the Lions:
  • Odafe Oweh had two tackles for the Ravens.
  • Troy Apke had a fumble recovery for Washington.
  • Kevin Givens had one tackle for loss for the 49ers.
  • Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
  • Cam Brown had one tackle for the Gianta.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had one tackle for the Panthers.

