Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 11

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Ross Travis
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones
Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor
Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib
Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks: John Reid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson
Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Amani Oruwariye had five tackles and an interception for the Lions:
The 4th takeaway for @AmaniO this year!#DETvsCLE | FOX pic.twitter.com/fnRSQXkqfC— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 21, 2021
- Micah Parsons had four tackles, including two sacks and a forced fumble, for the Cowboys:
Micah Parsons is racking up sacks.— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2021
His eighth on the year and second of the game. #DallasCowboys
: #DALvsKC on FOX
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/rhpdXIF45E
- The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had four catches for 11 yards and a touchdown:
Tie game @pat_fry5 | : @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/UFzhKH609u— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 22, 2021
Others:
- Chris Godwin had one carry for seven yards, and six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown:
#1Fo— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 23, 2021
: #NYGvsTB on ESPN pic.twitter.com/G1UXJ6k8HL
- Miles Sanders had 16 carries for 94 yards for the Eagles.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 49.8 yards on six punts for the Saints.
- Robbie Gould made all six of his kicks for the 49ers.
- Saquon Barkley had six carries for 25 yards, and six catches for 31 yards for the Giants.
- Mike Gesicki had five catches for 50 yards for the Dolphins.
- Carl Nassib had four tackles, including one tackle for loss, for the Raiders.
- DaQuan Jones had three tackles for the Panthers.
- Adrian Amos had three tackles for the Packers.
- Jason Cabinda had two carries for 21 yards for the Lions:
@jasoncabinda pic.twitter.com/2RYp6ShhEq— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 21, 2021
- Odafe Oweh had two tackles for the Ravens.
- Troy Apke had a fumble recovery for Washington.
- Kevin Givens had one tackle for loss for the 49ers.
- Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
- Cam Brown had one tackle for the Gianta.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had one tackle for the Panthers.
Loading comments...