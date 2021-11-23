Blessed & Honors: Welcome to Top Groups SZN, New Offers & More

TOP GROUPS

Penn State has cracked the top group for a pair of four-star 2023 prospects. The first of which is safety Elliot Washington.

Washington hails from Venice, Florida. As you can tell from his top group Washington has offers from many of college football’s biggest programs. However, due to JaJuan Seider, if nothing else the Nittany Lions should get Washington to campus for a visit this offseason. When it comes to Florida kids all you can ask for as Penn State is to get them to campus and get them to give you a legitimate look.

Penn State also finds themselves among the top schools for offensive tackle Luke Montgomery.

Top 6! Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me! These are the schools I will be focusing on! pic.twitter.com/PsWEpotEzv — Luke Montgomery (@lukeMonty8) November 18, 2021

While it will be difficult for anyone to pull Montgomery away from his home state Buckeyes, the school with the best chance to do so could be Penn State. Montgomery has visited Happy Valley multiple times, the most recent of which being for the Lasch Bash in July. You can expect to see Montgomery pop up on campus this offseason.

NEW 2023 WIDE RECEIVER OFFER

Penn State has become the latest school to offer four-star wide receiver Kyle Kasper.

The Arizona native has been on a roll lately, adding offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC and UCLA, among others, since the summer. While Kasper lives in Arizona he has ties to the Big Ten as his dad played wide receiver at Iowa.

This offseason the Nittany Lions will likely look to get Kasper on campus for a visit. Doing so can help to gauge if there is mutual interest between Kasper and the Nittany Lion coaching staff.

VISITOR TO CAMPUS OFFERED

Another 2023 prospect to recently pick up an offer from the Nittany Lions is offensvie tackle Sam Pendleton. The North Carolina visited for the victory over Rutgers this past Saturday and was offered during the visit.

After a great conversation with @coachjfranklin I am extremely blessed to say that I have received the opportunity to attend school and play football for Penn State University. Go Nittany Lions!!! @CoachTHowle @CoachTrautFB @next_fb @JpendletonNc @onerunnermom pic.twitter.com/XF8ZtIpbOh — Sam Pendleton (@SamPendleton7) November 20, 2021

Penn State is the fourth Power 5 program to offer Pendleton and second Big Ten program to do so joining Michigan who also offered him earlier this month. The Nittany Lions will likely look to get Pendleton back to campus for another visit this offseason as they begin to shift around and adjust their offensive tackle board for the cycle.