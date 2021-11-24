Penn State Bowl Projections 2021: Week 12

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Opponent: Arizona State Sun Devils

Bowl: Music City/Pinstripe

Location: Nashville, TN/New York, New York

Date: Dec. 30, 2021/Dec. 29, 2021

Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks/Virginia Cavaliers

Bowl: Music City

Location: Nashville, TN

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Opponent: Missouri Tigers

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Bowl: Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Opponent: UCLA Bruins

No changes for ESPN’s predictions this week, but other outlets have slightly modified their futurecasts. Regardless of the opponent, the Music City Bowl still seems like the destination-but if the Nittany Lion offense plays as well against Michigan State as they did against an admittedly overmatched Rutgers, next week’s picks could be considerably different.