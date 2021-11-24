Penn State Bowl Projections 2021: Week 12

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Las Vegas
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Opponent: Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach
Bowl: Music City/Pinstripe
Location: Nashville, TN/New York, New York
Date: Dec. 30, 2021/Dec. 29, 2021
Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks/Virginia Cavaliers
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Music City
Location: Nashville, TN
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Opponent: Missouri Tigers
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Bowl: Las Vegas
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Opponent: UCLA Bruins
No changes for ESPN’s predictions this week, but other outlets have slightly modified their futurecasts. Regardless of the opponent, the Music City Bowl still seems like the destination-but if the Nittany Lion offense plays as well against Michigan State as they did against an admittedly overmatched Rutgers, next week’s picks could be considerably different.
Loading comments...