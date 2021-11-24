Success With Hyperlinking Is Putting An End To The Rumors

Good news, everyone. They’ve expanded the playoffs. At least, that’s how Jim Harbaugh views it. In fairness to him, it essentially is this season, much like it was in 2016 and 2018. But, with legacy on the line once again, maybe hold off on that kind of statement when you haven’t won The Game in a decade.

Speaking of disappointments that last 10 years, James Franklin’s new contract.

Franklin has been the subject of an ungodly amount of speculation this season, but this ought to put an end to that. The sporting world was split on whether Penn State and Franklin would or should cut ties, but in the end, the Nittany Lions sided with stability.

There is still job speculation at Penn State heading into the final week of the regular season. Namely, who should be the starting quarterback against Michigan State? Christian Veilleux was fantastic after coming in for Sean Clifford against Rutgers, but it appears Clifford is ready to go for the regular season finale.