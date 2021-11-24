Penn State Football Commits in Action: Postseason Play and Senior Tape SZN

Friday night quarterback Drew Allar and the Medina (OH) Beetling Bees saw their season end at the hands of St. Edwards in a 41-6 loss. With his senior season now i the bag you can check out Allar’s senior season highlights below.

Allar is the top rated quarterback in the country by 247Sports for a reason. Allar has all of the potential in the world and can make all the throws. He is the first elite quarterback that James Franklin will sign at Penn State and he should be giving Nittany Lion fans hope.

Staying with number one ranked players, running back Nick Singleton, who, like Allar, is ranked number one in the country at his position helped lead Governor Mifflin to a 38-13 victory over Spring Grove and a 10-0 record. You can checkout his highlights from the victory below.

Another player whose season came to an end with a playoff loss was elite defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton. His senior season highlights are below.

DDS attends Penn State pipeline McDonogh in Owings Mills, Maryland. The talented pass rusher should play a role with the Nittany Lions as a true freshman next fall. He is one of multiple members of this class who can make an early impact.

Other senior season highlights who are finish included four-star safety KJ Winston, three-star defensive tackle Kaleb Artis, four-star linebacker Abdul Carter and four-star defensive tackle Zane Durant.

2023 tight end commit Joey Schlaffer and Exeter Township defeated Cedar Cliff 42-35. Schlaffer had 2 receptions for 26 yards in the victory. Next up for Schlaffer and the Eagles is a showdown with Governor Mifflin and Singleton.