Oh, Hello: 2023 Shooting Guard Braeden Shrewsberry Commits to Penn State

Braeden Shrewsberry, ladies and gentlemen!

The Skinny

Hometown: State College, PA*

High School: State College Area High School

Class: 2023

Position: SG

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Ranking: ★★★ (247 Sports only)

Notable Offers: George Washington, St. Joseph’s, Xavier

* Considering the fact Braeden has lived in West Lafayette, Indiana (twice) and Boston over the last decade, you will need to ask him what he truly considers his hometown. For simplicity’s sake though, we’re listing his current location in State College.

Highlights

The Tale

If you’re an aspiring college hoops player and your dad is the head coach of a Division 1 power conference program, it’s a near-certainty that you’re going to end up playing for your dad. Such was the case with Braeden Shrewsberry, who despite receiving offers from reputable programs such as Xavier as well as a couple of programs that have seen past success and are trying to rebuild in George Washington and St. Joseph’s, seemed destined to become a Nittany Lion once Micah Shrewsberry took over in Happy Valley.

Outlook

It was not a matter of “if” but “when” and today, Braeden becomes the first member of the 2023 recruiting class to get on board for what will hopefully resemble the stellar 2022 class coming in next season. Just looking at his highlights, you can see PSU is getting someone who can absolutely stroke it from three-point range and can rack up points for you in a hurry. In fact, Braeden set a single-game record for his previous school at West Lafayette with 42 points (including 7-for-16 from 3-point range) last December. If you ask me, you can never have too many quality perimeter shooters, so this alone makes “Mini-Shrews” a huge get and a great start to the 2023 class.

Welcome to Penn State, Braeden!