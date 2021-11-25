Happy Thanksgiving from Black Shoe Diaries

We’d like to take a moment to wish all of our readers a Happy Thanksgiving, and a wonderful holiday season in general.

Here are a few things I’m personally thankful for from the world of BSD:

-an outstanding community of BSD faithful to enjoy this crazy ride of being a Penn State fan along with through all the ups and downs

-an extremely talented and driven group that makes up the BSD staff, with each bringing unique talents and perspectives to make this the best place for Penn State fans to gather on the interwebz

-the opportunity to watch Jahan Dotson make jaw-dropping plays every darn week

-the start of a new journey for Penn State Basketball, that comes with the top-rated recruiting class in program history

-the opportunity to make it back into Beaver Stadium this fall to watch the Nittany Lions with 107,000 friends

-the incredible 2021 red zone defense

-all the food, family, friends, and football that make this my favorite few days of the year

We thank you for your continued support of BSD, and wish you a very happy Thanksgiving and holiday season to you and all of your loved ones. Feel free to let us know what you are thankful for, and detailed descriptions of your Thanksgiving menus are highly encouraged.