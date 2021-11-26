6 College Football Games to Watch During Rivalry Week

Just a reminder - no Big Ten games are included since they are covered in the conference preview, but make sure to check it out for Turkey Weekend’s loaded schedule.

North Carolina at (#20)NC State

7 p.m., ESPN (Friday)

The Wolfpack are still alive for the ACC Atlantic crown with a win and a Wake Forest loss to BC on Saturday. This could be one of the best rivalry games of the weekend, as NC State’s physical style clashes with the Tar Heels offense that depends on its big play ability. Both will work to establish their style of game, in what should be a battle to the end.

Prediction: NC State-27, UNC-24

Florida at Florida State

Noon, ESPN

Who would have thought Florida State would be the more stable program of these two a couple months back? The Gators were being talked as a possible playoff team after a 3-1 start that included a last-minute loss to Alabama. However, they in the midst of a 2-5 free fall with the only wins in that stretch coming against Vanderbilt and Samford. The Seminoles had had a near-opposite journey - an 0-4 start that has turned around with a 5-2 stretch. This game was once college football’s hottest rivalry that determined national championships - now the only thing on the line is a 6-6 record and bowl eligibility for one of these two.

Prediction: Florida State-30, Florida-24

(#3)Alabama at Auburn

3:30 p.m., CBS

The Tigers limp into this game without Bo Nix. But Alabama has continued to escape with narrow wins, and their is probably enough magic in one of the nation’s finest rivalry games to keep this one interesting.

Prediction: Alabama-31, Auburn-24.

(#15)Texas A&M at LSU

7 p.m., ESPN

It’s Coach O’s final ride with the Tigers, just two years after LSU’s national championship. Texas A&M should win this one, but LSU could fight and claw their way to a victory to send off their head coach with a big win in an electric home atmosphere.

LSU-31, Texas A&M-28

(#23)Clemson at South Carolina

7:30 p.m., SECN

This went from a fun rivalry game to close out the regular season to a lopsided affair as Clemson’s program developed into a national power. This could be the year it starts getting interesting again, as Shane Beamer has done a tremendous job leading the Gamecocks to an unexpected six wins. Clemson has taken a step back, although it appears they have developed a late-season stride.

Prediction: Clemson-21, South Carolina-16

(#10)Oklahoma at (#7)Oklahoma State

7:30 p.m., ABC

This is often a wildly entertaining match-up, but the fact of the matter is Oklahoma has won 16 of the past 18 against its in-state rival. This is the Cowboys best opportunity, with what has surprisingly turned into one of the nation’s best defenses facing off a Sooners offense that has struggled to find consistency. Oklahoma State is still very alive for a Playoff berth, and two top 10 wins, with Baylor coming up next week, will make quite the impression on the Committee.

Prediction: Oklahoma State-23, Oklahoma-20

Check out the odds for the aforementioned games, as well as others from across the country on a busy Saturday. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.