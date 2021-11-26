Report: Michigan State Could Be Down Multiple Starters Due to Flu

While Penn State continues to battle their own outbreak of the flu, it appears as though their opponents this Saturday are having the same battle. According to a report from Brett McMurphy, the Spartans could be without 6-8 starters tomorrow due to the flu.

Michigan State has been hit by flu bug & rash of injuries & may be w/out up to 20 players, including possibly 6-8 starters against Penn State Saturday, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 26, 2021

Penn State, of course, played the Rutgers game last week without a number of starters: Sean Clifford, Caedan Wallace, Rasheed Walker, Mike Miranda, Curtis Jacobs, and John Lovett. It remains to be seen who will be available for the Nittany Lions this week as the flu is still going through their locker room, but it appears that the Spartans won’t be nearly at full strength either.

Even before the flu bug hit the Spartans, Michigan State was dealing with a rash of injuries to their top offensive playmakers: running back Kenneth Walker has an ankle, while wide receivers Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed have a hand and leg injury, respectively. Although it seems like there is some hope that Walker will be able to suit up, it doesn’t seem likely that the Spartans will have either of Nailor or Reed.

Safe to say, these are some banged up, sick football programs. Perhaps instead of playing the game, the two teams can just get together and have a giant bowl of chicken noodle soup.