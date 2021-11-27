Penn State vs Oregon St: Emerald Coast Classic Concludes

After a hard-fought 68-63 OT loss to LSU last night, Penn State finishes play in the Emerald Coast Classic Saturday afternoon against Oregon State.

Who: Oregon St Beavers

Record: 1-5, 0-0 Pac-12

When: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Where: Niceville, FL

Kenpom Ranking (PSU): 104 (89)

NET Ranking (PSU): 50 (44)

TV: 4:00 PM EST, Emerald Coast Classic Livestream Line: PSU -1

Although the Beavers have lost five in a row, two of their last three defeats were by a single point, and their loss on Friday to Wake Forest was by three points in overtime.

Scouting The Opposition

Oregon State are led by preseason first-team Pac-12 senior forward Warith Alatishe, who leads the Beavers in both scoring (12.8 points) and rebounds (7.2 rebounds) per game. Junior guard Dashawn Davis tops not only the team, but the entire Pac-12 in assists with nearly five per contest. Guard Jarod Lucas is the deep threat, averaging 41% on three-pointers on 29 shots this season. The junior also is the team’s second-leading scorer with 11 points per game.

The Beavers will look to be pickpockets in the game, as they are second in the conference at almost eight steals per game.

What To Watch For

Can Penn State shut down Alatishe down low? The forward is not only a threat to score, but also led the Pac-12 in offensive rebounds a year ago. After yesterday’s loss to LSU in which similarly-sized Tari Eason punished the Nittany Lions, it will be interesting to see how they match up with Alatishe.

Prediction

Both teams are most likely exhausted, but Penn State needs this one, and they’ll get it.

Penn State 72, Oregon State 66