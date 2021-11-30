Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 12

.@Lions CB @AmaniO produced his 8th-career interception in only his 36th-career game.



The last Lions CBs to produce at least 8 INTs thru 36 games were Bruce McNorton & Bobby Watkins from 1982-84.



He's the first Lions CB to log 5 INTs thru 11 games since 2010.#OnePride