Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 12

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones
Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor
Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib
Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks: John Reid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson
Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Amani Oruwariye had two tackles and another interception for the Lions:
Chef @AmaniO serving up an interception!#CHIvsDET | FOX pic.twitter.com/snDOL7fZOj— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 25, 2021
With his fifth interception of the season, @Lions CB @AmaniO has totaled the most INTs by a Penn State cornerback in a single season in NFL history.— Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 25, 2021
His five interceptions are a single-season career high.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/QMBteBD4yo
.@Lions CB @AmaniO produced his 8th-career interception in only his 36th-career game.— Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 25, 2021
The last Lions CBs to produce at least 8 INTs thru 36 games were Bruce McNorton & Bobby Watkins from 1982-84.
He's the first Lions CB to log 5 INTs thru 11 games since 2010.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/cTztoOGmeu
- Micah Parsons had five tackles, including a sack, for the Cowboys:
Big time. @MicahhParsons11 sets the @DallasCowboys rookie sack record!— NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2021
: #LVvsDAL on CBS
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/2nuc6yuDt2
- Odafe Oweh had two tackles, including a strip-sack and fumble recovery for the Ravens:
Oweh takes down Landry to force the turnover! #RavensFlock— NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2021
: #CLEvsBAL on NBC
: https://t.co/a7J5Y5xpbt pic.twitter.com/LCisu2htBf
- The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown, but will be evaluated for a concussion.
Others:
- Austin Johnson had four tackles, including a half-sack, for the Giants.
- Miles Sanders had nine carries for 64 yards for the Eagles.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 47 yards on five punts for the Saints.
- Robbie Gould made six of his seven kicks for the 49ers.
- Saquon Barkley had 13 carries for 40 yards, and four catches for 13 yards for the Giants:
THERE GOES SAQUON— New York Giants (@Giants) November 28, 2021
: @NFLonFOX & Giants App pic.twitter.com/B5uMM6vkIK
- DaQuan Jones had five tackles for the Panthers.
- Nick Scott had five tackles and a pass breakup for the Rams.
- Adrian Amos had four tackles for the Packers.
- Chris Godwin had four catches for 24 yards and one carry for three yards for the Bucs.
- Mike Gesicki had three catches for 17 yards for the Dolphins.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles for the Panthers.
- Kevin Givens had two tackles for the 49ers.
- Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
- Jason Cabinda had one tackle for the Lions.
- Carl Nassib had a hit on the quarterback for the Raiders.
