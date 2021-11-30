 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 12

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones

Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor

Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib

Los Angeles Rams: Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks: John Reid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson

Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Amani Oruwariye had two tackles and another interception for the Lions:
  • Micah Parsons had five tackles, including a sack, for the Cowboys:
  • Odafe Oweh had two tackles, including a strip-sack and fumble recovery for the Ravens:
  • The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown, but will be evaluated for a concussion.

Others:

  • Austin Johnson had four tackles, including a half-sack, for the Giants.
  • Miles Sanders had nine carries for 64 yards for the Eagles.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 47 yards on five punts for the Saints.
  • Robbie Gould made six of his seven kicks for the 49ers.
  • Saquon Barkley had 13 carries for 40 yards, and four catches for 13 yards for the Giants:
  • DaQuan Jones had five tackles for the Panthers.
  • Nick Scott had five tackles and a pass breakup for the Rams.
  • Adrian Amos had four tackles for the Packers.
  • Chris Godwin had four catches for 24 yards and one carry for three yards for the Bucs.
  • Mike Gesicki had three catches for 17 yards for the Dolphins.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles for the Panthers.
  • Kevin Givens had two tackles for the 49ers.
  • Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
  • Jason Cabinda had one tackle for the Lions.
  • Carl Nassib had a hit on the quarterback for the Raiders.

