Blessed & Honored: 2023 Tight End Visits Campus, Top Groups & More

2023 TIGHT END VISITS CAMPUS

Last Tuesday the Nittany Lions hosted three-star 2023 tight end Andrew Rappleyea for an unofficial visit.

⚪️ Had a great visit. pic.twitter.com/45URgYKK5k — Andrew Rappleyea (@andrewrappleyea) November 24, 2021

Rappleyea attends Milton Academy in Milton, Massachusetts. Rappleyea’s recruitment is one that has been exploding in recent months having added 13 Power 5 offers since August. This includes being offered by the Nittany Lions while visiting for the Ball State game in September.

While the Nittany Lions already have a pair of tight ends in their 2023 class they would still add Rappleyea to the class if he wished to join the fold. Odds are Mega Barnwell ends up at offensive tackle down the road, which is keeping the Nittany Lions active in the 2023 tight end market.

TOP GROUPS

Two of Penn State’s top targets for 2023 released their top 10 schools and the Nittany Lions made the cut for both. We will start with high four-star linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson.

I just want to take the time to say I am thankful for all the schools that offered me an opportunity to come and play for them, but Me and my family decided it’s time to start narrowing down to a few schools!! Happy Thanksgiving @Hayesfawcett3 @210ths @Evolve2tenths @_Drew_55 pic.twitter.com/TpSHOxZrKB — ᴛᴀᴅᴅᴇʀ ③ (@TaMereRobinson3) November 25, 2021

Robinson plays at Brashear High School in the Pittsburgh area. Robinson has been a regular on Penn State’s campus since the extended dead period ended back in June, including making it to campus for two games this fall. James Franklin and Terry Smith also attended one of Robinson’s games this fall.

Penn State will be in a heavyweight battle in Robinson’s recruitment. Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State join the Nittany Lions as four schools in his top 10 that appear to have separated themselves from the rest. That said, the Nittany Lions could not ask to be in a better early spot in his recruitment, and may indeed be the current leaders for the elite in-state linebacker.

Penn State also made the top 10 for top 100 defensive lineman Will Norman.

Extremely thankful for these opportunities! God please continue to bless me and guide me in the right direction (Recruitment 100% Open) pic.twitter.com/vtFGMFnHfZ — Will Norman (@WThrill3) November 25, 2021

While Norman attends IMG Academy in Florida, he is originally from New Jersey. This can only help the Nittany Lions in his recruitment as playing for Penn State would make it easy for his family to come watch him play in college.

Norman's recruitment is one that the Nittany Lions are very quietly a legitimate player in. Do not be surprised to see Norman pop up on campus for a visit this winter, followed by an official visit next spring/summer.

2022 ATHLETE’S TOP 5 & COMMITMENT DATE

Four-star athlete Larry Turner-Good has announced his top 5, along with his commitment plans.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Larry Turner-Gooden is down to 5️⃣ Schools, and has set his Commitment Date.



The 6’0 180 S from Playa Del Ray, CA will commit at the All-American Game on January 8th



More Here (FREE): https://t.co/ozrC4cHAIW pic.twitter.com/P1v4ALXwHe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 25, 2021

While the Nittany Lions are in the top 5 for the California native it is hard to envision him landing in Penn State’s class. While Turner-Gooden, who officially visited for the Auburn game, appears to have legitimate interest in the Nittany Lions, with Penn State already sitting at 25 commitments they may not have room in their class for Turner-Gooden. As of now it appears it would be a surprise if he were to choose the Nittany Lions when he commits at the All-American Game on January 8th.

2022 DEFENSIVE LINE TARGET BACK ON THE MARKET

With Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC the 2022 and 2023 Sooner recruiting class has started to come apart at the seams. This has led to 2022 defensive lineman Derrick Moore de-committing, and Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports has identified Penn State as a school that is once again in heavy pursuit of Moore.

I heard #Georgia and #PennState are two of the programs that are working to get back in the mix with the very talented Baltimore St. Frances DL prospect Derrick Moore: https://t.co/X5zEvbT2jx https://t.co/zdLXnDZabm — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) November 29, 2021

Moore is a four-star talent who attends St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. When Moore committed to the Sooners he had a final three that also included Penn State and Ohio State. He is also a teammate of one of Penn State’s final 2022 targets, linebacker Jaishawn Barham.

What happens moving forward in Moore’s recruitment will likely hinge on if he still signs during the early signing period or if he waits to February. Either way, it would not be a surprise to see him pop up on campus for a visit before he signs, whenever that may be.