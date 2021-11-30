Report: Brent Pry Expected to Be Hired As Virginia Tech Head Coach

After eight seasons on Penn State’s staff — with six being as the lone defensive coordinator — Brent Pry has finally landed a head coaching job. The longtime James Franklin assistant is expected to be named head coach at Virginia Tech “soon”, according to a report by Pete Thamel.

Sources: Virginia Tech’s search has focused in on Penn State DC Brent Pry. No deal is done yet, but the hire is expected to happen soon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021

The 51-year-old Pry has been with Franklin since his first season at Vanderbilt in 2011. Over that time, Pry rose from co-defensive coordinator to defensive coordinator in 2016, presiding over some of the best defenses in the Big Ten. Based upon points per game, Pry’s Penn State defenses have finished ranked 8th, 2nd, 4th, 3rd, 6th, and 2nd in the conference.

Pry is also known as one of the top recruiters in the country, landing five-stars like Micah Parsons, Brandon Smith, and Curtis Jacobs during his time in Happy Valley.

While a program like Penn State never wants to lose a defensive coordinator of Pry’s stature, it is a no brainer for him to take a Power 5 gig like Virginia Tech — a job that might be a top 5 job in the ACC. For someone like Pry who has been nothing but loyal to James Franklin and Penn State, him getting a very solid job like Virginia Tech — a place he was a GA from 1995-1997 — is well-deserved should the reports be true.