Jordan Stout Named Big Ten Punter Of The Year

The biggest honor in the Big Ten goes to the all purpose leg master! Jordan Stout was named Big Ten Punter of the Year. In the conference where Punting is Winning™, receiving the honor recognizes the amazing performance Stout put out week after week this season.

Stout had 62 punt this season, averaging 46.5 yards per punt. His longest punt on the season was a whopping 76 yards! All in all his 62 punts traveled 2,886 cumulative yards.

Congratulations to Stout on his well deserved accomplishment!