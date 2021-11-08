Big Ten Superlatives: Week 10

Another week in the Big Ten, another top five team goes down. Let’s go!

Most Impressive Win: Purdue over Michigan State

Sparty couldn’t avoid the let down spot following an emotional win over bitter in-state rival Michigan last weekend, falling to the Boilermakers in rather dominant fashion, 40-29. For Purdue, this is what they do: knock off Top 5 teams (this is the third time Jeff Brohm has beaten a Top 5 opponent), only usually to falter down the stretch. Oddly enough, they’ll get another Top 5 opponent next when they travel to Columbus to face the Ohio State Buckeyes, so perhaps Brohm can make it 4-0 going against the best of the best.

LOL of the Week: Minnesota loses to Illinois

Following a 6-2 start, things were going terrific in Minneapolis as PJ Fleck signed an extension that would keep him in Minnesota through the 2028 season. So it only made sense that the Gophers would then lose at home to the Illini, 14-6.

Imagine being a ranked team at home and losing to little, old Illinois? Pathetic.

Most Impressive Player Performance: Jahan Dotson

By now, I’m sure you know just how dominant Jahan Dotson was against the Maryland defense. But when you put up 11 receptions for 242 yards and 3 touchdowns, you deserve all the accolades you can get.

Dotson now has 71 catches on the year, good for 932 yards and 9 touchdowns — and he still has four more games to play. Allen Robinson’s Penn State record of 97 receptions in a season might be in jeopardy, folks.

p.s. Hey Jaxon Smith-Nijigba and David Bell — 240 and 217 receiving yards is really impressive, but only one touchdown? Really? Not impressed. Jahan Dotson is your superior and he will be respected as such.

Donut of the Week: Indiana

The Hoosiers get the “donut” because they are now 0-6 in the Big Ten. Get it? Donut, which is shaped like an “o.” And they are “oh-and-six” because they don’t have any wins. Do you get it?

Also, this just provides further evidence that the 2020 season was not real, and was in fact, a total farce.

Quietly Having a Good Season: Wisconsin Badgers

Remember when Wisconsin started 1-3? Well it turns out, then when you play good football teams to start the season, those types of starts are more likely to happen. Since dropping games to Penn State, Notre Dame, and Michigan, the Badgers have won five in a row, with the most recent victory being a 52-3 shellacking of Rutgers. Death, taxes, and the Wisconsin Badgers winning the Big Ten West seems like the most realistic scenario come late November.