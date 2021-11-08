Jahan Dotson, Ji’Ayir Brown Receive Weekly Honors

Penn State was well represented in this week’s weekly honors! Jahan Dotson, whose 242 receiving yards set a Penn State record, and Ji’Ayir Brown, whose late game interception sealed the victory for the Nittany Lions, both earned Big Ten honors this week.

Dotson was named Co-Offensive Player of the week along with Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell. Brown was the sole honoree on defense. This gives the Lions two selections on offense and defense, respectively, for the season —Sean Clifford won the award after the Villanova game, and Brandon Smith won it after the Auburn game. This is also the first time Penn State has had an offensive and defensive player of the week in the same week since the 2017 game against Michigan, where Saquon Barkley and Jason Cabinda won the respective awards.

Speaking of Michigan, the Nittany Lions are set to play the Wolverines this Saturday at noon on ABC. The game is slated to be a helmet stripe, which is a whiteout by another name in y book!

Congratulations to both Jahan and JiAyir!