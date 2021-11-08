Penn State-Rutgers Football Clash to be Televised at Noon ET on BTN

Depending on whether you prefer Noon games or can’t stand them, you’ll either be jubilant or annoyed at today’s earlier announcement that Penn State’s home finale against Rutgers next Saturday, November 20th, will be a Noon kick on BTN. It will mark the second time this season that the Nittany Lions will appear on BTN and the first (and likely only) Big Ten game for PSU that will appear on the network. Per contractual obligation, every B1G program has to play at least one conference game on BTN, so it’s no surprise that PSU is filling that quota with a Rutgers squad that will battle Indiana this coming Saturday for the right to own the basement of the B1G East Division.

The clash with Rutgers will also take place on Senior Day, since it will mark the last time numerous players will run through the tunnel in Beaver Stadium. Part of what makes Senior Day neat are the pre-game introductions, as you see countless players who work hard and scrap in practice, knowing full they will never see meaningful action on the field get recognized for their contributions.

Penn State is 29-2 overall in their series against the Scarlet Knights, having won the last 14 consecutive meetings. Rutgers meanwhile, will be seeking their first win over PSU since people were listening to music via cassette tapes (1988).