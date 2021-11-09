Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 9

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Ross Travis
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones
Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor
Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib
Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks: John Reid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson
Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Micah Parsons had 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Cowboys:
2.5 sacks on the day for #DallasCowboys rookie @MicahhParsons11!— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021
: #DENvsDAL on FOX
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/AkIvh9AiCw
- The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had five catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns:
MUUUUUUUUUUUTH@pat_fry5 | : ESPN pic.twitter.com/iuBWXPx93S— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 9, 2021
We know he already has a touchdown...— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 9, 2021
But he would like another one.@pat_fry5 | : ESPN pic.twitter.com/K1VHTRuFIQ
Others:
- Mike Gesicki had four catches for 54 yards for the Dolphins:
Unbelievable one-handed catch by @mikegesicki #FinsUp— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021
: #HOUvsMIA on FOX
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/fK2NU8zLPN
Run it back, @mikegesicki. Oh my… #FinsUp— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021
: #HOUvsMIA on FOX
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/dmg6a1KEmU
- Allen Robinson had four catches for 68 yards for the Bears.
- Austin Johnson had four tackles for the Giants.
- Adrian Amos had four tackles for the Packers.
- Carl Nassib had three tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Raiders.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles for the Panthers.
- Kevin Givens had two tackles for the 49ers.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 40.7 yards on three punts for the Saints.
- Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
- Nick Scott had one tackle for the Rams.
Loading comments...