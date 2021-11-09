 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 9

Also, Mike Gesicki is ridiculous, and Free Moose has emerged as a standout for the Steelers.

By LndoBSD
Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Ross Travis

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones

Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor

Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib

Los Angeles Rams: Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks: John Reid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson

Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Micah Parsons had 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Cowboys:
  • The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had five catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns:

Others:

  • Mike Gesicki had four catches for 54 yards for the Dolphins:
  • Allen Robinson had four catches for 68 yards for the Bears.
  • Austin Johnson had four tackles for the Giants.
  • Adrian Amos had four tackles for the Packers.
  • Carl Nassib had three tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Raiders.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles for the Panthers.
  • Kevin Givens had two tackles for the 49ers.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 40.7 yards on three punts for the Saints.
  • Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
  • Nick Scott had one tackle for the Rams.

