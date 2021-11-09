Blessed & Honored: Offensive Line Target Releases Top 5 and More

2023 OFFENSIVE LINEMAN RELEASES TOP 5

Last week we discussed 2023 offensive lineman Joshua Miller and how the Nittany Lions appeared to be trending for the Virginia native. While he did not announce a college commitment last Tuesday as was originally hypothesized he did release his top 5 schools. Not only are the Nittany Lions among his top 5 they are also the current leaders in Miller’s recruitment.

Miller appeared to be a Clemson lead prior to visiting Penn State for the Illinois game on October 23rd. Coming out of this visit the Nittany Lions appear to have seized the momentum in his recruitment and has put themselves in the pole position for whenever Miller decides to end his recruitment.

PENN STATE COMMIT ACCEPTS ALL-AMERICAN BOWL BID

Linebacker commit Keon Wylie is putting together a tremendous senior season with Philadelphia’s Imhotep Institute. Wylie is now committed to play in one of premiere high school football all-star games.

Wylie will play in the 2022 All-American Bowl on Saturday, January 8th. The former Army All-American Bowl will once again be played in San Antonio and will air nationally on NBC.

This will be a great experience for Wylie as it will allow him to practice/play with and against some of the best high school football players in the country. Wylie will have a great opportunity to improve his game in an iron sharpens iron type of situation. Wylie will join fellow Penn State commits Dani Dennis-Sutton, Drew Allar and Nick Singleton in the game.

JAMES FRANKLIN CHECKS IN ON TOP REMAINING 2022 TARGET

With the Nittany Lions in Maryland preparing to play the Terps, James Franklin hit the road recruiting in Maryland. Friday night Franklin was in attendance for a matchup between St. Frances Academy and St. Thomas More.

Franklin was on head, primarily, to checkout a pair of SFA players. These two players are offensive tackle commit Andre Roye and Penn State’s top remaining 2022 target - linebacker Jaishawn Barham.

Barham is one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the region. The Nittany Lions are in the thick of this recruitment after getting a visit from Barham over the summer, as well as an official for the White Out victory over Auburn. The Nittany Lions will be in a dogfight with Maryland, Florida and South Carolina, but the Nittany Lions will be in this recruitment until the end and it would not be a surprise to see them land Barham.