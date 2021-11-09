Penn State Still Unranked by College Football Playoff Committee

The second week of the College Football Playoff rankings have come, and once again, Penn State is unranked. There was some hope with Fresno State, Minnesota, Kentucky, and Mississippi State all losing that a 6-3 Penn State would sneak into the rankings.

But alas, the committee opted for 6-3 Arkansas (No. 25), 6-3 Utah (No. 24), 9-0 UTSA (No. 23), and 6-3 Purdue (No. 19). This is also in addition to 6-3 Auburn and 6-3 Wisconsin — two teams which Penn State beat — being ranked No. 17 and No. 18 respectively.

But no, I’m glad you asked I’m not mad.

You know who should be mad though? Michigan State. The Spartans (who are now 8-1) defeated Michigan (who is also 8-1) just nine days ago. Tonight, the committee decided that Michigan is the better team than Michigan State because Michigan’s loss came to No. 7 (Michigan State) while the Spartans’ loss came to No. 19 Purdue.

Whatever. Penn State has the opportunity to beat the No. 6 team in the country now. Let’s go.