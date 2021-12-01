Penn State Bowl Projections 2021: Week 13

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Opponent: Arizona State Sun Devils

Bowl: Music City/Pinstripe

Location: Nashville, TN/New York, New York

Date: Dec. 30, 2021/Dec. 29, 2021

Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks/North Carolina Tar Heels

Bowl: Pinstripe

Location: New York, New York

Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Opponent: Louisville Cardinals

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Bowl: Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Opponent: UCLA Bruins

Bonus pick:

The Athletic (Stewart Mandel): Las Vegas Bowl vs. UCLA

A 7-5 season is not what Penn State fans hoped for entering the season, but it may result in either a trip to Nashville or Vegas...so there’s a bright side I suppose? If I didn’t have a wedding to plan and pay for, I would definitely consider making the trip to either game. Jerry Palm at CBS Sports and ESPN’s Mark Schlabach believe Yankee Stadium will be the destination, but it is considerably more likely that the Music City or Vegas Bowls will be the pick based on the history of Penn State bringing many fans to postseason games (We’ll see if many make the trip this year...).