Success With Hyperlinking Is Riding The Coaching Carousel

It’s been a hell of a weekend on the coaching carousel, and we may have only just begun. And just as everyone speculated, a Penn State coach was involved in the mayhem.
The timing was just about perfect for Brent Pry. Though he’s had his ups and downs, he has proven to be one of the better defensive coaches during his time with the Nittany Lions. Pry’s defensive prowess was well-reflected in this year’s regular season honors.
With Pry’s departure, James Franklin loses his right hand man who has been by his side for a decade and the 2021 Broyles Award nominee. Yet where one door closes, about 20 more open, as coaching big board season is officially underway.
The offseason search is far from upon us, though, as the Nittany Lions have some, let’s say interesting, bowl game opportunities. The offense could look very different come bowl season, and may look even more different come next season, and not just because of who Franklin is now following.
It’s the season for looking through James Franklin’s follows. pic.twitter.com/H1x5PpygWr— Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) November 30, 2021
