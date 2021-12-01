Just Get Jahan the Ball: BSD MVP

You can never have too much of a good thing. And you can never have enough touches for Jahan Dotson. This was certainly true as Penn State’s offense struggled yet again, failing to find consistency as they fell to Michigan State in the regular season finale.

Dotson had an outstanding performance by any means. His eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns is the type of day most receivers will never experience. In fact, his receiving yardage and touchdown totals were second-best single-game performances he’s had in 2021.

But there can never be enough Jahan, as fans clamored to see the ball in his hands rather than a run game that continues going nowhere. Perhaps it was the sloppy conditions, wet ball and lack of visibility that made Penn State go away from Dotson in the second half against a secondary he could light up hopping on one leg, with a 103-degree fever while carrying a large sack of potatoes. Perhaps the staff just thought they saw something that could lead to the running game finally finding regular success. Whatever the reason, Dotson did all he could to try to carry the offense past the finish line.

After spotting Michigan State two touchdowns, Penn State wisely turned to Dotson to dig themselves out of the 14-0 hole. He responded with two consecutive big-time catches - first, and 18-yarder to help move the chains on third and 12. On the next play, Dotson somehow snagged a ball with his fingertips near the corner of the end zone in a play that had to be slowed down to be appreciated. Two drives later, Dotson raced past the Spartans secondary for his second score, erasing the deficit as the Nittany Lions stormed back for a 14-14 tie.

It seemed as though the offense would continue cruising to pull ahead for a satisfying win against a ranked opponent to close out the regular season. That Dotson would be seeing the end zone another couple times, possibly even besting his program-record 242 yard day against Maryland earlier in the month. Instead, we just had more baffling questions raised by the offense, and another close loss.

Regardless of the results, Dotson reminded us once again that he is a special playmaker that doesn’t come along too often - or at least, not often enough.