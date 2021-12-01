Dotson, Ebiketie, Brisker, & Stout Named First Team All-Big Ten

With the Big Ten season now come to a close, the conference has been releasing its All-Big Ten coaches and media teams the last two days. For the Nittany Lions, Jahan Dotson, Arnold Ebiketie, and Jaquan Brisker lead the way, earning first team honors, while PJ Mustipher, Ellis Brooks, Jesse Luketa, Brandon Smith, Ji’Ayir Brown, and Joey Porter Jr all landed on 2nd or 3rd teams.

First Team

WR Jahan Dotson (Media)

DE Arnold Ebiketie (Coaches & Media)

DB Jaquan Brisker (Coaches & Media)

P Jordan Stout (Coaches & Media)

Second Team

WR Jahan Dotson (Coaches)

DT PJ Mustipher (Coaches)

LB Ellis Brooks (Coaches)

Third Team

OT Rasheed Walker (Media)

DE Jesse Luketa (Media)

LB Brandon Smith (Coaches)

DB Ji’Ayir Brown (Coaches)

DB Joey Porter Jr (Coaches)

If you are wondering why Dotson was not on coaches first team, that’s because David Bell and Chris Olave earned those honors. Tough go for Dotson, after he put up 91 receptions for 1182 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Multiple other Nittany Lions were named All-Big Ten honorable mention: Sean Clifford, Juice Scruggs, Mike Miranda, Brenton Strange, Curtis Jacobs, and Tariq Castro-Fields. One notable name missing from even the honorable mentions? Parker Washington, who finished T6th in receptions and 10th in receiving yardage. Rough.