Sean Clifford Returning for 6th Season at Penn State

The Sean Clifford Era in Happy Valley isn’t quite over yet as the three-year starting quarterback announced that he will return for his sixth season with Penn State.

Clifford is eligible to return because of the NCAA’s extra year given to all players who played during the 2020 football season.

Obviously, Cliff is a bit of a polarizing figure around these parts. He has his fans and his detractors, with it being a unique situation that both sides have valid points. The highs with Clifford have been very high — he’s twice been the starting quarterback for Penn State teams ranked No. 4 in the country. But, given his benching in 2020, the lows have been low as well.

Here’s the thing though: since that benching, Clifford has played pretty darn well. He has a 64% completion percentage, and a solid 25-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the last 16 games. Elite? No, he hasn’t been. But there are a ton of really good teams that would love to have Clifford as their starting quarterback next year. Despite the warts, Penn State is fortunate to get one more season from Cliff.