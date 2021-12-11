 clock menu more-arrow no yes
YAY HOOPS: Penn State at Michigan State Open Thread

The Nittany Lions hope to keep pace with the Surging Spartans.

misdreavus79
Penn State heads West to face the Michigan State Spartans in a place where they rarely win. Michigan State comes off an impressive win against previously undefeated Minnesota, while the Nittany Lions have their own impressive win against Wagner under their belts.

How the Lions handle the ball will be paramount in this game, if Penn State wants to keep pace with a team starting to fire on all cylinders. Making matters worse is the status of guard Myles Dread, who was in visible pain after reinsuring his left shoulder late in the Wagner game. No official word has come out on his status, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him sit out of this one given what it looked like on Wednesday.

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal stuff, no NSFW content, and, for the love of all things cute, be nice to the players, staff, and each other!

