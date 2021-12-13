Jahan Dotson, Jaquan Brisker Among Winners at Penn State Annual Awards Banquet

Penn State held its annual awards banquet on Sunday, Dec. 12 to honor the team and individual performances from the 2021 regular season. In addition to the many current players who were recognized, Penn State also honored former standout defensive tackle Jordan Hill with the Alumni Athlete Award.

Hill was a three-year starter from 2010-2012, and was one of the leaders of the inspirational 2012 team. He went on to become a third round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks, and earned a Super Bowl ring for the 2014 season that ended with the Seahawks crushing the Denver Broncos 43-8. Hill is now head coach for Trinity High School in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, where he once played before his arrival at Penn State.

Below is the full list of honorees from the 2021 Annual Awards Banquet, courtesy of the Penn State Athletic Department.

Lions’ Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award (greatest career contribution to Penn State Football) – QB Sean Clifford

(greatest career contribution to Penn State Football) QB Most Valuable Player – WR Jahan Dotson

Most Valuable Offensive Player – WR Jahan Dotson

Most Valuable Defensive Player – S Jaquan Brisker

Captain’s Award – QB Sean Clifford , OL Rasheed Walker , S Jaquan Brisker, DT PJ Mustipher, P/K Jordan Stout and S Jonathan Sutherland

, OL , S DT P/K and S Ridge Riley Award (senior for “sportsmanship, scholarship, leadership and friendship”) – DT PJ Mustipher

Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (outstanding offensive lineman) – OL Juice Scruggs

Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (senior who exhibits courage, character and social responsibility) – DE/LB Jesse Luketa and OL Eric Wilson

and OL Reid-Robinson Award (outstanding defensive lineman). Named in honor of two of Penn State’s most acclaimed defensive linemen, Dave Robinson and Mike Reid – DE Arnold Ebiketie

John Bruno Memorial Award (outstanding member of special teams) – P/K Jordan Stout

Tim Shaw Thrive Award (awarded to the student-athlete who has overcome adversities and been an inspiration to his fellow teammates) – RB Noah Cain and DE Nick Tarburton

and DE Iron Lion Award (strength and conditioning). Awarded to the player who demonstrates the cornerstone of the Penn State Football strength and conditioning program — intensity and consistency – DE Arnold Ebiketie

Outstanding Run-on Award (Run-on player who exemplifies total commitment, loyalty, hard work and courage) – S Sebastian Costantini and WR Justin Weller

and WR Quarterback Club Special Awards – CB Tariq Castro-Fields , K Rafael Checa , LB Max Chizmar , WR Winston Eubanks , WR Henry Fessler , DT Fred Hansard , S Drew Hartlaub , K Vlad Hilling , P/K Bradley King , OL Will Knutsson , OL Kaleb Konigus , OL Mike Miranda , WR Cam Sullivan-Brown , OL Anthony Whigan and WR Ben Wilson .

, K , LB , WR , WR , DT , S , K , P/K , OL Will , OL , OL , WR , OL and WR . The Nittany Lion Club Academic Achievement Award (senior with highest GPA) – WR Justin Weller

Highest Academic Average – LS Michael Wright

Public Service Award – QB Sean Clifford

Scout Team Special Teams Player of the Year – S Kaleb Brown

Scout Team Defensive Player of the Year – S Jaden Seider , LB Dominic DeLuca , DL Jordan van den Berg

, LB , DL Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year – QB Mason Stahl and TE Dan Vasey

and TE Keystone Award (recognizes an individual considered to be the foundation of the program) – DE Jesse Luketa and DT Derrick Tangelo

Congratulations to all of the honorees!