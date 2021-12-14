 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 14

Several standouts, but only one touchdown this week.

By LndoBSD
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones

Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor

Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib

Los Angeles Rams: Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks: John Reid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson

Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Micah Parsons had three tackles, including two more sacks and a forced fumble, for the Cowboys:
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 16 carries for 64 yards and three catches for 31 yards, including a receiving touchdown. (Too bad his team is so terrible :( ):
  • The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had two catches for 32 yards, including a touchdown:
  • Chris Godwin had 10 catches for 105 yards for the Bucs.

Others:

  • Austin Johnson had six tackles for the Giants.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 51.6 yards on five punts for the Saints.
  • Odafe Oweh had five tackles for the Ravens.
  • Adrian Amos had four tackles and a pass breakup for the Packers.
  • Nick Scott had
  • Robbie Gould made four of five his kicks for the 49ers.
  • Shaka Toney had four tackles for Washington.
  • The Panthers’ DaQuan Jones had four tackles.
  • Allen Robinson had two catches for 14 yards for the Bears.
  • Amani Oruwariye had one tackle for the Lions.
  • Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
  • Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had one tackle for the Panthers.

