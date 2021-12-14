Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 14

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones
Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor
Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib
Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks: John Reid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson
Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Micah Parsons had three tackles, including two more sacks and a forced fumble, for the Cowboys:
MICAH PARSONS IS ABSOLUTELY UNSTOPPABLE. #DallasCowboys— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
: #DALvsWAS on FOX
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/WPuDRmSO8m
UNSTOPPABLE. 12th sack of the season for Micah Parsons! #DallasCowboys @MicahhParsons11— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
: #DALvsWAS on FOX
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/mo6dgGR6l5
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 16 carries for 64 yards and three catches for 31 yards, including a receiving touchdown. (Too bad his team is so terrible :( ):
.@Saquon got 'em. #TogetherBlue— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
: #NYGvsLAC on FOX
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/DHRwjOtXXI
- The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had two catches for 32 yards, including a touchdown:
Pat Freiermuth scores! Steelers pull within 8. #HereWeGo— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2021
: #PITvsMIN on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
: https://t.co/qPn4jI7cBS pic.twitter.com/5zzWm7lutr
- Chris Godwin had 10 catches for 105 yards for the Bucs.
Others:
- Austin Johnson had six tackles for the Giants.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 51.6 yards on five punts for the Saints.
- Odafe Oweh had five tackles for the Ravens.
- Adrian Amos had four tackles and a pass breakup for the Packers.
- Robbie Gould made four of five his kicks for the 49ers.
- Shaka Toney had four tackles for Washington.
- The Panthers’ DaQuan Jones had four tackles.
- Allen Robinson had two catches for 14 yards for the Bears.
- Amani Oruwariye had one tackle for the Lions.
- Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
- Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had one tackle for the Panthers.
