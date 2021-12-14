Blessed & Honored: Prepping for the Early Signing Period

WEEKEND VISITORS TO CAMPUS

Over the weekend the Nittany Lions hosted a large contingency of commits on campus for both unofficial and official visits. This provided these players one last chance to continue to bond together before signing with the Nittany Lions. Maybe most importantly, it gave defensive commits, some of which were a bit on edge after Brent Pry left, to meet new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

On my Way To Happy Valley — KEN “ ” TALLEY (@KenTalley22) December 11, 2021

Things bout to get real scary @KSaunders03 pic.twitter.com/jqekfWJDBe — Omari Evans ✰ (@_realmar13) December 12, 2021

Always a great time in the Happy Valley pic.twitter.com/Tul6zt1l2c — Jb Nelson (@Never_giveup95) December 11, 2021

Thank you @PennStateFball for having me in State College this weekend! Had an unbelievable amount of fun with my future teammates. #WeAre @coachjfranklin @CoachJoeLorig @CoachRaisbeck pic.twitter.com/y78fKNb1lY — Alex Bacchetta (@AlexBacchetta) December 13, 2021

Visitors to campus included wide receivers Kaden Saunders and Omari Evans, running back Nick Singleton, defensive end Ken Talley, linebacker/defensive end Abdul Carter, offensive linemen JB Nelson and Drew Shelton, linebacker Keon Wylie, safety KJ Winston, and punter Alex Bacchetta, among others. On Wednesday, they will all officially become Nittany Lions in what will be arguably the best recruiting class James Franklin has signed since coming to Penn State.

This class will likely end up the second-highest rated class Franklin has signed behind the star studded 2018 class. When comparing the two classes while that 2018 group may have been more top heavy, this class appears to have more depth to it. Most importantly, it includes an elite quarterback to go with an elite pass rusher in Dani Dennis-Sutton.

In addition to their 2022 commits, in-state 2023 offensive lineman Jven Williams also made it to campus for a visit on Sunday afternoon.

In recent months Williams has watched his recruitment start to blow up. His Penn State offer came when he visited for the victory over Villanova back in September. Since then, he has become a top-100 prospect in the 2023 cycle.

Between his ranking, being an in-state prospect, and playing left tackle which is a premium position, Williams has quickly shot up Penn State’s recruiting board. Early on his recruitment the Nittany Lions appear to have a leg up on the field.

DARRIUS CLEMONS SET TO ANNOUNCE

Penn State has long been recruiting four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons. Now Clemons is set to announce his college decision as part of Wednesday’s signing day festivities.

I will be announcing my commitment this wednesday at noon @ grind time fit, anybody and everybody is welcome! pic.twitter.com/mTTUDkfBok — Darrius Clemons (@DarriusClemons) December 13, 2021

While the Nittany Lions had some momentum earlier in this recruitment, it does not appear that they will be the pick on Wednesday. Penn State, Oregon and Auburn all appeared to be a potential leader for Clemons at one point or another in his recruitment. However, Michigan appears to be the school trending as Clemons sets to wrap up his recruitment.