Oh, Goodbye: Three-Star OT Andre Roye Flips to Maryland

It wouldn’t be National Signing Day without at least one surprise, as three-star Maryland offensive tackle Andre Roye decommitted from Penn State, flipping to Maryland in the process.

The flip itself wasn’t too surprising. Roye made a visit to USC this past weekend, and it didn’t take a genius to read the tea leaves on that one. But instead of Roye signing with USC this morning, he opted for Maryland along with four-star linebacker teammate Jashawn Barham who just committed to South Carolina four days ago.

While Roye wasn’t the most highly-touted of prospects, it leaves Penn State a little bare along the offensive line. The Nittany Lions still signed three others — OT/OG Drew Shelton, OT/OG JB Nelson, and OT Maleek McNeil — but after last year’s class ending up yielding just one offensive lineman (Landon Tengwall) after Nate Bruce left the program, this probably should have been a four-or-five-man offensive line class.