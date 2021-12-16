BREAKING: Penn State at VCU Cancelled Due to Positive COVID Results Within Nittany Lion Program

Some times things happen in a flash. This morning as I sat here beginning to work on the game preview for Saturday afternoon’s matchup between Penn State and VCU, news broke. That breaking news was that due to positive COVID cases within the Nittany Lion program the game has been cancelled.

Penn State men’s basketball’s road game at VCU scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Nittany Lion basketball program. The game will not be rescheduled. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 16, 2021

First and foremost, all of us here at Black Shoe Diaries hope that whichever members of the program have tested positive for COVID are doing well. Hopefully, they are experiencing either no, or very mild, symptoms.

As for the basketball side of things, this was shaping up to be a good road test for the Nittany Lions. After posting a 2-4 record in their past six games to fall to 5-5 on the season, the Nittany Lions were prepping for a good road test against one of the best programs not just in the Atlantic 10 conference, but in any of the non-power conferences. This game will not be made up.

As of this writing the status of Penn State’s next scheduled matchup after Saturday, a home game next Wednesday (Dec. 22nd), against Quinnipiac remains unknown.

Once again, we send our best wishes and positive thoughts/vibes to the member(s) of the program who have tested positive for COVID. Hopefully everyone can have a speedy recovery without any long-term health impacts.