Portal’d: Safety Enzo Jennings Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Last week, Penn State lost redshirt sophomore Tyler Rudolph to the transfer portal, and today they lost another safety as redshirt freshman Enzo Jennings entered the transfer portal as well.

2020 4-star DB Enzo Jennings has entered the transfer portal after playing in one game during his two seasons at Penn State @PennStateRivals @RivalsRichie https://t.co/uRl9gFwXpZ — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 2, 2021

Jennings came to Penn State with a lot of promise. He was the No. 135 ranked player in the 2020 recruiting class, and enrolled in Happy Valley early to get a head start with the program. Unfortunately for both sides, things never took off for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Jennings. Although his time here was short, he struggled cracking the depth chart, only seeing time in one game the last two seasons.

While Jennings wasn’t projected to start for the Nittany Lions next season, the loss of another safety certainly hurts the depth chart. If Ji’Ayir Brown (SR+) and Keaton Ellis (JR+) are your starters, it starts to get pretty bare behind them. There’s Jaylen Reed who broke into the rotation this season, but after Reed it looks like it will be redshirt frosh Zakee Wheatley, and then true freshmen KJ Winston and (provided they don’t put him at wide receiver) Mehki Flowers. So with that being said — would not be shocked if safety is a position that is targeted in the transfer portal, even if it is just for depth purposes.