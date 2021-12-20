Oh, Hello: Three-Star 2023 OG Joshua Miller Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 320 pounds

Hometown/High School: Colonial Heights, VA (Life Christian Academy)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8739 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Clemson, Florida State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech

VA 2 PA pic.twitter.com/3f0T5BZC8h — Joshua “Doogie” Miller (@TheRealJMiller4) December 20, 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

First receiving an offer back during March 2020, Miller has been a major target for Phil Trautwein and Co. for a while. Once visits and camps were back in order, Miller wasted no time getting to Happy Valley, visiting State College four times only the last 6 months: once in June, July, October, and November. With his heavy interest in the Nittany Lions, Miller made the call for Penn State official earlier this morning.

OUTLOOK

As Penn State fans can attest to, offensive line recruiting is anything but a science. That being said, Miller checks a lot of the boxes that upper-tier Power Five programs are looking for. First and foremost, he has great size at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, and looks like he has the arm length to match it. He moves quite for a kid with his size, already showing light feet in the couple pass protection clips he has in his highlight film. Like a lot of offensive lineman his age, he’ll need to learn to use his hands more consistently but the tools are there.

Miller becomes the 5th prospect in Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class, joining five-star Alex Birchmeier as the second offensive lineman. Goes without saying, but it’s a good start for Trautwein in what should be a four-or-five man offensive line class. Right now, I’d pencil in both Birchmeier and Miller for guard, but both prospects possess some swing qualities that could push them out to tackle depending upon the rest of the class.