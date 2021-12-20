Filed under: Penn State Wrestling 2021 Collegiate Duals Day One Evening Thread: PSU Takes the Mat New, 477 comments Penn State vs UNI & Cornell; Iowa vs CMU & Lehigh By Jp Pearson@JpPearson71 Dec 20, 2021, 6:38pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2021 Collegiate Duals Day One Evening Thread: PSU Takes the Mat Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Links to buy: Subscribe to the Rokfin platform via the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club page Purchase the Collegiate Duals PPV via the Journeymen Collegiate Duals PPV page 7p PSU vs UNI 9p PSU vs Cornell In This Stream 2021 Journeymen Collegiate Duals: Penn State Battles Cornell, UNI and a Mystery Team. 2021 Collegiate Duals Day One Evening Thread: PSU Takes the Mat 2021 Collegiate Duals Early Thread View all 4 stories More From Black Shoe Diaries Oh, Hello: Three-Star 2023 OG Joshua Miller Commits to Penn State MMQB - Should Players Opt Out of Bowls? 2021 Collegiate Duals Early Thread 2021 Journeymen Collegiate Duals: Penn State Battles Cornell, UNI and a Mystery Team. Wrestling Preview: No. 2 Penn State vs Northern Iowa, No. 11 Cornell Brandon Smith Declares For NFL Draft, Will Opt Out of Outback Bowl Loading comments...
