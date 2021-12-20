 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2021 Collegiate Duals Day One Evening Thread: PSU Takes the Mat

New, 477 comments

Penn State vs UNI & Cornell; Iowa vs CMU & Lehigh

By Jp Pearson

Links to buy:

  1. Subscribe to the Rokfin platform via the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club page
  2. Purchase the Collegiate Duals PPV via the Journeymen Collegiate Duals PPV page

7p PSU vs UNI

9p PSU vs Cornell

In This Stream

2021 Journeymen Collegiate Duals: Penn State Battles Cornell, UNI and a Mystery Team.

View all 4 stories

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...