Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 15

A couple big injuries this week.

By LndoBSD
Arizona Cardinals v Detroit Lions Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones

Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor

Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib

Los Angeles Rams: Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks: John Reid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson

Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Amani Oruwariye had five tackles and another interception for the Lions:
  • Jason Cabinda had two tackles and one catch for six yards, including a receiving touchdown for the Lions:
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had five tackles, including 2.5 sacks, for the Panthers:
  • The Eagles’ Miles Sanders had 18 carries for 131 yards, and two catches for 15 yards.

Others:

  • Adrian Amos had eight tackles and a pass breakup for the Packers.
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 15 carries for 50 yards, four catches for 24 yards, and a fumble:
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 45.8 yards on nine punts for the Saints.
  • Austin Johnson had two tackles and a fumble recovery for the Giants.
  • The Bucs’ Chris Godwin had six catches for 49 yards, before leaving with a season-ending Achilles injury.
  • Mike Gesicki had five catches for 43 yards for the Dolphins.
  • The Panthers’ DaQuan Jones had five tackles.
  • The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had four catches for 37 yards. He left the game with a concussion.
  • Nick Scott had four tackles for the Rams.
  • Robbie Gould made all five of his kicks for the 49ers.
  • Troy Apke had two tackles for Washington.
  • Micah Parsons had one tackle and a pass breakup for the Cowboys:
  • Odafe Oweh had one tackle for the Ravens.
  • Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
  • Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
  • Carl Nassib had a hit on the quarterback for the Raiders.

