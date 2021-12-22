Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 15

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones
Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor
Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib
Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks: John Reid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson
Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Amani Oruwariye had five tackles and another interception for the Lions:
What a pick by @AmaniO! #OnePride— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
- Jason Cabinda had two tackles and one catch for six yards, including a receiving touchdown for the Lions:
Goff's third TD! It's 24-3, @Lions! #OnePride— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
- Yetur Gross-Matos had five tackles, including 2.5 sacks, for the Panthers:
This was a good play @__lobo99— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 19, 2021
- The Eagles’ Miles Sanders had 18 carries for 131 yards, and two catches for 15 yards.
Others:
- Adrian Amos had eight tackles and a pass breakup for the Packers.
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 15 carries for 50 yards, four catches for 24 yards, and a fumble:
Saquon's got HANDS.— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
- Blake Gillikin averaged 45.8 yards on nine punts for the Saints.
- Austin Johnson had two tackles and a fumble recovery for the Giants.
- The Bucs’ Chris Godwin had six catches for 49 yards, before leaving with a season-ending Achilles injury.
- Mike Gesicki had five catches for 43 yards for the Dolphins.
- The Panthers’ DaQuan Jones had five tackles.
- The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had four catches for 37 yards. He left the game with a concussion.
- Nick Scott had four tackles for the Rams.
- Robbie Gould made all five of his kicks for the 49ers.
- Troy Apke had two tackles for Washington.
- Micah Parsons had one tackle and a pass breakup for the Cowboys:
Micah Parsons just lined up at cornerback and made the play @MicahhParsons11— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
- Odafe Oweh had one tackle for the Ravens.
- Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
- Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
- Carl Nassib had a hit on the quarterback for the Raiders.
