Western Kentucky WR Mitchell Tinsley Announces Transfer to Penn State

After landing key transfers like Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo in the transfer portal last year, James Franklin and Co. are once again going back to the portal well. This time, landing All-Conference USA wideout Mitchell Tinsley.

Originally a JUCO product, Tinsley signed with Western Kentucky in 2020. It didn’t take him long to make an impact with the Hilltoppers, finishing his first season with 43 receptions, 377 yards, and 4 touchdowns. It’s his 2021 season though which makes Tinsley such an exciting prospect. He ended this past season with some gaudy stats — 87 receptions, 1,402 yards, and 14 touchdowns — albeit in a very friendly passing attack.

Tinsley will be a welcomed addition to the wide receiver room. At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Tinsley has solid size for a receiver, and due to his ball skills, plays a bit bigger than his size. Although he isn’t going to take Dotson’s place as far as stretching the defense vertically, he has really good hands as well, and shows the ability to make tough catches in traffic to move the chains.

With the addition of Tinsley, Penn State has to feel pretty good about its wide receiver room. Parker Washington, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and Tinsley should push for being one of the best trios in the Big Ten, while promising young players like Malick Meiga, Harrison “Tre” Wallace, Liam Clifford, and incoming freshman Kaden Saunders should give the Nittany Lions good depth.