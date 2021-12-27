 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MMQB - What Did You Get for the Holidays?

Anything fun?

By Chris Lucia
Wave Of Live Performance And Theater Cancellations Across New York City Amid Coronavirus Surge Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Over the past weekend, the BSD Slack channel had a fun little discussion going over the things we’d received for the holidays. With football for real still a week a way, I thought it’d be a fun discussion to have here as well!

So, MMQB asks what did you get for the holidays?

For me, it was a PSU jacket, some new joggers, a 2,000-piece puzzle, and a vacuum cleaner (and I cannot tell you how excited I am for that vacuum).

I also got my wife and myself tickets to see Hamilton, which I’ve been dying to get to for years.

What about you? What fun things did you get?

