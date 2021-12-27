 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Penn State Safety Jaquan Brisker Opts Out of the Outback Bowl

New, 24 comments

The Nittany Lions will be without yet another defensive stalwart in the Outback Bowl

By Marty Leap
NCAA Football: Illinois at Penn State Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Outback Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Arkansas Razorbacks the opt outs keep coming. Monday afternoon All-American Nittany Lion safety Jaquan Brisker announced he will not play in the game.

Brisker joins linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith as key defensive cogs the Nittany Lions will be without in the bowl game. It also remains to be seen if starting defensive linemen Derrick Tangelo and Arnold Ebiketie will play in the game or not.

Brisker finishes his Nittany Lion career with 151 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 5 interceptions, and 14 pass breakups in 34 career games played. Brisker will now begin to prepare for April’s NFL Draft where Brisker could be a first-round pick.

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...