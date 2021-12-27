Penn State Safety Jaquan Brisker Opts Out of the Outback Bowl

Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Outback Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Arkansas Razorbacks the opt outs keep coming. Monday afternoon All-American Nittany Lion safety Jaquan Brisker announced he will not play in the game.

Thank you Penn State, I love you with all my heart Nittany Nation… Forever a Nittany Lion! #WeAre #LLL pic.twitter.com/KLhgC3OG9V — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) December 27, 2021

Brisker joins linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith as key defensive cogs the Nittany Lions will be without in the bowl game. It also remains to be seen if starting defensive linemen Derrick Tangelo and Arnold Ebiketie will play in the game or not.

Brisker finishes his Nittany Lion career with 151 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 5 interceptions, and 14 pass breakups in 34 career games played. Brisker will now begin to prepare for April’s NFL Draft where Brisker could be a first-round pick.