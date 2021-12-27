Jahan Dotson Declares for NFL Draft; Opts Out of Outback Bowl

Following opt outs of LB Brandon Smith, LB Ellis Brooks, and S Jaquan Brisker, WR Jahan Dotson too has opted out of the Outback Bowl in order to focus on the upcoming NFL Draft.

I used to only dream in my sleep …



Thank you Nittany Nation for helping my dreams come true !



Love 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/1ilEtBQZYG — Jahan Dotson (@H55ZY) December 27, 2021

An Early NSD flip from UCLA (thanks, Chip), Dotson will go down as one of the greatest wide receivers in Penn State history. Dotson finishes his career in blue and white with 183 receptions, 2,757 yards, and 25 receiving touchdowns. He’s only behind DaeSean Hamilton for career receptions, Bobby Engram for career touchdowns, and Engram, Hamilton, and Deon Butler for career receiving yards.

Dotson’s decision to come back last year has likely proved to be a fruitful one. He likely would have been a mid-round pick in the 2021 draft — maybe sneaking into the third round.. Now he projects as a first rounder, and the worst case scenario seems to be an early Day 2 pick.

Obviously, Dotson’s decision to sit out the bowl game is no surprise. The creation of the College Football Playoff has essentially killed off any importance the bowl games had. Instead, the Nittany Lions will run with the future — Parker Washington, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Malick Meiga, and perhaps true freshmen Harrison Wallace and Liam Clifford.