Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 16

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones
Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor
Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib
Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks: John Reid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson
Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Micah Parsons had three tackles, including a sack, for the Cowboys:
That's 13 sacks for @MicahhParsons11! #DallasCowboys— NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2021
Others:
- John Reid had five tackles and two pass breakups for the Seahawks.
- Adrian Amos had five tackles for the Packers.
- The Panthers’ DaQuan Jones had five tackles.
- The Eagles’ Miles Sanders had seven carries for 45 yards and one catch for three yards before leaving at the end of the first half with a hand injury.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 45.1 yards on seven punts for the Saints.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles, including two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup for the Panthers.
- Nick Scott had three tackles for the Rams.
- Mike Gesicki had three catches for 22 yards for the Dolphins.
- Austin Johnson had two tackles for the Giants.
- Carl Nassib had three tackles for the Raiders.
- Robbie Gould made all three of his kicks for the 49ers.
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 15 carries for 32 yards and one catch for -4 yards.
- Jason Cabinda had two catches for six yards for the Lions.
- Kevin Givens had two tackles for the 49ers.
- Odafe Oweh had one tackle for the Ravens.
