Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 16

John Reid makes his 2021 debut!

By LndoBSD
Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones

Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor

Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib

Los Angeles Rams: Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks: John Reid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson

Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Micah Parsons had three tackles, including a sack, for the Cowboys:

Others:

  • John Reid had five tackles and two pass breakups for the Seahawks.
  • Adrian Amos had five tackles for the Packers.
  • The Panthers’ DaQuan Jones had five tackles.
  • The Eagles’ Miles Sanders had seven carries for 45 yards and one catch for three yards before leaving at the end of the first half with a hand injury.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 45.1 yards on seven punts for the Saints.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles, including two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup for the Panthers.
  • Nick Scott had three tackles for the Rams.
  • Mike Gesicki had three catches for 22 yards for the Dolphins.
  • Austin Johnson had two tackles for the Giants.
  • Carl Nassib had three tackles for the Raiders.
  • Robbie Gould made all three of his kicks for the 49ers.
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 15 carries for 32 yards and one catch for -4 yards.
  • Jason Cabinda had two catches for six yards for the Lions.
  • Kevin Givens had two tackles for the 49ers.
  • Odafe Oweh had one tackle for the Ravens.

