Arnold Ebiketie Skipping Outback Bowl; Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Another day, another opt out. After an All-Big Ten season, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, opting out of Penn State’s matchup with Arkansas in the process.

Dreams to reality

Ak out ✌ pic.twitter.com/HO2J1kib2U — Arnold Ebiketie (@A7chronic) December 28, 2021

Ebiketie transferred to Penn State just about a year ago today, and to say it worked out for both sides would be an understatement. Ebiketie was — as the kids says — a beast. He put up 9.5 sacks and 18 TFLs in his lone season in Blue & White, and was really the only pass rush threat on the entire team. I mean, Penn State finished with just 22 sacks as a team — Ebiketie was responsible for 43% of those.

Ebiketie will now head to the NFL, where he’s projected as a round 2 or 3 pick. There’s certainly a chance he sneaks into the first round though, given he’ll test exceptionally well at the combine this spring.

The opt out of Ebiketie means that the Nittany Lions will be without five starters — Jahan Dotson, Brandon Smith, Ellis Brooks, Jaquan Brisker, and the aforementioned Ebiketie. It remains to be seen if anyone else opts out, but super seniors Derrick Tangelo and Tariq Castro-Fields certainly would make some sense.