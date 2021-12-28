Penn State-Delaware State Basketball Game Canceled

With Penn State having recently gotten over their own COVID outbreak that had cancelled their previous two contests against Quinnipiac and VCU, the team was looking forward to finally getting back to game action tomorrow night against Delaware State.

Unfortunately, the team will have to wait at least several more days to take the court again. Earlier today, it was announced that tomorrow’s game was canceled, due to a COVID outbreak affecting Delaware State’s team.

Our home game vs. Delaware State on Wednesday, Dec. 29 has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Delaware State program. The game will not be rescheduled.



More: https://t.co/2XB4Xsjsqq — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) December 28, 2021

Unfortunately, the omicron variant of COVID has been doing a number on the sports world as a whole with the NFL, NBA, NHL, as well as several college football bowl games having to either outright cancel or find a last-minute replacement opponent. College basketball has been no exception, as numerous games have been canceled or postponed. It has been bad enough to cause the Big Ten to adjust its COVID policy, as conference games that cannot be played will no longer be an automatic forfeit for the team affected by COVID.

As of right now, the Nittany Lions’ next scheduled game is this Sunday, January 2nd, at home against Indiana. Tipoff is slated for 4:00 PM ET on the B1G Network. [knocks on all the wood in sight]