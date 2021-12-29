Another One: Derrick Tangelo Opts Out of Outback Bowl

Super senior defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo has officially called it a career in Blue & White as he becomes the sixth Penn State player to opt out of the Outback Bowl.

Tangelo spent his first four years at Duke before transferring to Penn State last winter. While Tangelo didn’t produce eye-popping numbers — just 2 sacks and 5.5 TFLs — he was as solid as they come, shoring up defensive tackle depth and logging a heavy snap count especially after PJ Mustipher went down with a season-ending knee injury (which Iowa fans boo’d).

With Tangelo now shifting his focus to the NFL Draft, it means that the youngins at defensive tackle will see extra playing time. D’Von Ellies and Coziah Izzard were already slated to see their fair share of snaps, but expect more run for players like Jordan van den Berg, Fatorma Mulbah, Amin Vanover, and perhaps Cole Brevard.