6 College Football Games to Watch on Championship Saturday

Big 12 Championship Game

(#9)Baylor at (#5)Oklahoma State

Noon, ABC

Oklahoma State likely finds its way into the Playoffs with a win, which would give them two consecutive victories over Top 10 opponents to close the season. This has the makings of a low-scoring affair, which seems out-of-place for the Big 12. Perhaps it will become the norm under the upcoming new-look Big 12?

Prediction: Oklahoma State-21, Baylor-16

MAC Championship Game

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Noon, ESPN

Kent State is seeking its first MAC Championship since 1972, when Jack Lambert was terrorizing offenses for the Golden Flashes. This year’s squad can pile up the points, but aren’t so found of tackling opponents. This should be a high-scoring affair and some prime #MACtion.

Prediction: Northern Illinois-47, Kent State-41

SEC Championship Game

(#1)Georgia vs. (#3)Alabama

4 p.m., CBS

Georgia has separated itself as the clear #1, and should be in the Playoffs regardless of the outcome. They will still be going all out to finally take down the Tide. Alabama has not been near its incredibly lofty standards, but never count out a 11-1 ‘Bama squad with Nick Saban at the helm. Points will be at a premium, and we’ll see just how correct the narratives on the Tide and Bulldogs have been.

Prediction: Geogia-16, Alabama-13

AAC Championship Game

(#21)Houston at (#4)Cincinnati

4 p.m., ABC

The Bearcats are looking to make history as the first non-5 program to make the College Football Playoffs. They may not need to just win their conference championship game, but win in a decisive manner. Houston won’t necessarily be easy to push around - the Cougars enter the game on an 11-game win streak after losing the season opener to Texas Tech.

Prediction: Cincinatti-38, Houston-28

Big 10 Championship Game

(#2)Michigan vs. (#13)Iowa

8 p.m., FOX

ACC Championship Game

(#15)Pitt vs. (#16)Wake Forest

8 p.m., ABC

Michigan, Iowa, and Pitt all playing for a conference crown, huh? What a night for Penn State fans. This should be a great match-up if you can stomach it, as Wake Forest will look to outshoot a Pitt team that prefers to rely on defense but can put up points with Kenny Pickett under center.

Prediction: Wake Forest-42, Pitt-38

