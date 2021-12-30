 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Just the Stats: 2022 Outback Bowl

The Nittany Lions take on the #22 Arkansas Razorbacks in the New Year’s Day bowl game.

By Cari Greene
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Penn State at Michigan State
if the bowl game in Tampa looks like this then we have bigger problems than football
Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Penn St. Nittany Lions (7-5; 4-5 Big Ten East) vs Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4; 4-4 SEC West)

12 p.m. ET, January 1, 2022--ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium (Capacity: 65,618 / Tampa, FL)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Arkansas Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 106.4 (118) 155.9 (70) Rushing Defense (ypg)
Passing Offense (ypg) 274.4 (22) 215.5 (44) Passing Defense (ypg) Push
Pass Efficiency 136.54 (71) 129.38 (53) Pass Efficiency Defense Push
Total Offense (ypg) 380.8 (81) 371.4 (58) Total Defense (ypg) Push
Scoring Offense (ppg) 26.2 (84) 23 (45) Scoring Defense (ppg)
Rushing Defense (ypg) 136 (40) 217.3 (12) Rushing Offense (ypg)
Passing Defense (ypg) 208.3 (34) 223.6 (73) Passing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo
Pass Efficiency Defense 111.98 (9) 164.28 (9) Pass Efficiency Push
Total Defense (ypg) 344.3 (32) 440.9 (31) Total Offense (ypg) Push
Scoring Defense (ppg) 16.75 (7) 31.5 (43) Scoring Offense (ppg) new PSU logo
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 2.38 (4) 10.67 (T - 28) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Push
Punt Return Yds (ypr) 7.0 (T - 84) 7.19 (57) Punt Return Defense (ypr)
Net Punting Yds (ypp) 45.08 (2) 38.39 (80) Net Punting Yds (ypp) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 17.81 (103) 21.1 (69) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr)
Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 14.0 (5) 18.24 (97) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Turnover Margin (season) +.5 (T - 30) +.42 (T - 35) Turnover Margin (season) Push
Passes Had Intercepted (season) 8 (T - 32) 11 (T - 43) Passes Intercepted (season) Push
Passes Intercepted (season) 12 (T - 36) 3 (T - 1) Passes Had Intercepted (season)
Penalty Yds/Game 49.08 (47) 64.92(108) Penalty Yds/Game new PSU logo new PSU logo
Sacks (spg) 1.83 (T - 88) 2.08 (T - 56) Sacks Allowed (spg)
Sacks Allowed (spg) 2.67 (T - 95) 1.83 (T -&8) Sacks (spg) Push
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 6.1 (T - 49) 6.58 (T -108) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 6.75 (T - 112) 6.2 (T - 46) Tackles for Loss (tpg)
Redzone Offense (% season) 82.1% (83) 76.5% (T - 27) Redzone Defense (% season)
Redzone Defense (% season) 66.67% (T - 3) 91.3% (12) Redzone Offense (% season) Push
Redzone TD % (season) 51.28% 52.94% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Push
Redzone TD % Defense (season) 35.71% 65.22% Redzone TD % (season) Push
3rd Down Conv. % (season) 38.5% (77) 32.9% (T - 16) 3rd Down Defense % (season)
3rd Down Defense % (season) 36.4% (41) 37.5% (86) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) new PSU logo
4th Down Conv. % (season) 45.8% (88) 60.9% (96) 4th Down Defense % (season) Push
4th Down Defense % (season) 57.1% (T - 82) 56.2% (T - 52) 4th Down Conv. %
1st Downs 251 (T - 76) 231 (T - 35) 1st Downs Allowed
1st Downs Allowed 243 (T - 50) 262 (T - 62) 1st Downs Push
Time of Possession 28 (106) 28 (102) Time of Possession Push
Strength of Schedule 8 9 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank =new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Team Rankings.com.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

These stats have to be caveated more than most bowl years, simply because of the number of opt outs occurring on both sides (but more announced so far for Penn State). The above rankings are about what I would expect from a 7-5 PSU team taking on an 8-4 SEC squad, with similar strengths of schedule.

But for those expecting a blowout...I’d be really surprised. These two teams haven’t met before, but James Franklin doesn’t have a history of blowouts in bowl games (and very rarely in the regular season, too), though if there was a year that bucks normal trends, 2021 would be it.

Luckily this game takes place in 2022.

What say you all?

