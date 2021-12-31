Oh, Hello: Four-Star 2023 ATH Neeo Avery Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

Hometown/High School: Olney, MD (Our Lady of Good Counsel H.S.)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9184 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Ole Miss

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Earlier on in his high school career, Avery was thought to be a quarterback prospect. Over the last year though, it seems like his future has transitioned to either tight end or defensive end. With those two options on the table, Avery’s recruitment really took off last May. He picked up offers from Penn State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Georgia all within a four-week span. While he flirted with a summer commitment, he held off and made some visits in the fall — one of those being to Happy Valley for the Auburn game. That visit ended up being huge, as Avery made the call for the Nittany Lions just before the clock struck midnight on 2021.

OUTLOOK

Penn State has already had success with the “big athlete transitioning from quarterback” with Tyler Warren, and they are going back to the well again with Avery. We’ll see where he eventually ends up, but he’s a Top 100 caliber athlete whether he’s playing tight end or defensive end. 247Sports already has him as the No. 116 ranked player in the country, and with the spring camp circuit coming up, I’d be surprised if Avery isn’t a consensus Top 100 player in the next few months. He’s that type of big athlete.