Penn State vs Arkansas Set for Outback Bowl

UPDATE: The Outback confirmed that the Nittany Lions are indeed headed to the Outback Bowl.

IT’S OFFICIAL!!! @RazorbackFB and @PennStateFball are heading to the 2022 Outback Bowl!



We hope to see all of you Razorback and Nittany Lions fans at the Outback Bowl to kick your New Year’s off with #FootballInParadise!



Get your tickets NOW!https://t.co/nP3uvoj4bi pic.twitter.com/TxOHKqo8ct — Outback Bowl (@outbackbowl) December 5, 2021

Original Story

Penn State is headed to the Outback Bowl, according to a report from Brett McMurphy. The Nittany Lions will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas vs. Penn State in @outbackbowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Could be a one sell out w/Hogs making 1st Florida bowl since 2006



Live updates of every bowl matchup. Follow along here:https://t.co/qNeB1xqENu

appearance — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2021

It was a good season for the Razorbacks, who finished 8-4 in Sam Pittman’s second year with the program. Wins over Texas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and LSU were the high marks of the seasons, while the four losses were all respectable — Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Auburn.

We’ll have more on Arkansas in the coming days and weeks, but the Razorbacks’ objectives are simple: run the ball and play good defense. Arkansas was ranked 2nd in the SEC for rushes per game with 44.17, while its defense is solid across the board, allowing a respectable 24 points per game. The passing defense is ranked 5th in the SEC, while the rushing defense is ranked 10th.

This will be Penn State’s 5th appearance in the Outback Bowl, having won their first three games. Their most recent appearance, which resulted in a loss? I think we all remember...