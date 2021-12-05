 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Penn State vs Arkansas Set for Outback Bowl

Big Ten vs SEC!

NCAA Football: Missouri at Arkansas Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: The Outback confirmed that the Nittany Lions are indeed headed to the Outback Bowl.

Penn State is headed to the Outback Bowl, according to a report from Brett McMurphy. The Nittany Lions will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

It was a good season for the Razorbacks, who finished 8-4 in Sam Pittman’s second year with the program. Wins over Texas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and LSU were the high marks of the seasons, while the four losses were all respectable — Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Auburn.

We’ll have more on Arkansas in the coming days and weeks, but the Razorbacks’ objectives are simple: run the ball and play good defense. Arkansas was ranked 2nd in the SEC for rushes per game with 44.17, while its defense is solid across the board, allowing a respectable 24 points per game. The passing defense is ranked 5th in the SEC, while the rushing defense is ranked 10th.

This will be Penn State’s 5th appearance in the Outback Bowl, having won their first three games. Their most recent appearance, which resulted in a loss? I think we all remember...

