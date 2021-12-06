Trackin’ the Portal

Our new normal: transfer portal season has commenced. Last week was the first big week of players announcing their intentions to transfer, and it will only continue this week and the rest of the offseason. Because of that, I’m starting this post where I plan to update it as intriguing transfer portal options arise.

Obviously, this thing isn’t going to be an exact science just given how many players enter the portal. It’s basically impossible to keep up with every name. But given Penn State’s use — and success — using the transfer portal last year, we got an idea of the type of player Penn State will target.

Local ties: Derrick Tangelo, John Lovett, and Arnold Ebiketie were all from the region — Maryland, New Jersey, and Maryland respectively. Previous recruits: John Dixon and Lovet both had offers from Penn State coming out of high school, while Tangelo camped in Happy Valley.

That isn’t to say that Penn State is out of it if a player doesn’t fall into one of those categories, but given how much Franklin preaches *relationships* it does seem relatively important.

WIDE RECEIVER

Jadan Blue, Temple (RS SR)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 185 pounds

2021 Stats: 30 receptions, 185 yards, 1 TD (8 games)

Blue didn’t have a great 2021 season, but that mostly says more about Temple’s offense than it does Blue when you consider that Blue had 135 catches for 1,448 yards and 9 TDs. He’s only reported offers from UConn and Tulane so far, but tweeted that he wants to play Power 5 football. (12/6)

Tyrese Chambers, FIU (JR)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

2021 Stats: 45 receptions, 1,074 yards, 9 TDs

Originally from Maryland, Chambers was a big time big play threat during his lone season at Florida International, averaging over 23 yards per reception. Power 5 programs certainly took notice with schools like Purdue, Nebraska, Florida State, and Arizona State offering already. (12/6)

Taj Harris, Syracuse (SR)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

2020 Stats: 58 receptions, 733 yards, 5 TDs

Harris played just three games for the Orange this year before deciding to enter the transfer portal. He originally committed to Kentucky before backing out of his commitment during the first week of December. (12/6)

Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech (JR)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 187 yards

2021 Stats: 44 receptions, 559 yards, 5 TDs

Virginia Tech’s leading receiver each of the past two seasons, Robinson is a dangerous slot man. Obviously with Parker Washington and the enrolling Kaden Saunders, the Nittany Lions don’t have a huge need for another slot wideout. But Robinson might be just that talented that you make an exception. However, there is some smoke that he could be headed Kentucky’s way. (12/6)

OFFENSIVE LINE

Miles Frazier, FIU (RS SO)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 304 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 starts at LT

Probably the hottest non-QB name in the portal, Frazier has offers from Auburn, Nebraska, Florida State, and Texas A&M, among others. The life of a starting left tackle in the portal. He’s originally from Camden, which I am just pointing out for no reason at all. (12/6)

DEFENSIVE END

Jared Verse, Albany (RS SO)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 247 pounds

2021 Stats: 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 11.5 TFLs

Really productive FCS defensive end that is originally from Berwick, PA. He’s landed offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue, West Virginia, and Utah. Verse told 247 he wants to make a decision by mid-to-late December, so timing may be off here given that Penn State might only seriously go after him if Jesse Luketa leaves early. (12/6)

LINEBACKER

Jacoby Windmon, UNLV (SR)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds

2021 Stats: 119 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks

The lone guy on here who does not fit the mold of a usual Penn State transfer target, but as you can see above, Windmon was extremely productive at UNLV. Offered by Texas, Michigan State, Iowa State, Missouri, and a host of others. Given Penn State’s issues at linebacker — especially if Brandon Smith leaves early — Windmon would have a decent shot of starting in Happy Valley. (12/6)

SAFETY

MJ Griffin, Temple (RS SO)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

2021 Stats: 65 tackles, 3 TFLs, 0 INTs

How about going back to the Temple well? The Nittany Lions could use some depth at safety after losing Tyler Rudolph and Enzo Jennings, and Griffin would certainly give them that. Power 5 offers already include Nebraska, Kansas, Louisville, and Georgia Tech. Originally from Michigan. (12/6)